Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Remembering Glenn Frey

Published January 19, 2016 at 1:40 PM EST
Musician Glenn Frey of The Eagles performs onstage during the 16th Annual Race to Erase MS event themed "Rock To Erase MS" co-chaired by Nancy Davis and Tommy Hilfiger at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on May 8, 2009 in Century City, California. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Musician Glenn Frey of The Eagles performs onstage during the 16th Annual Race to Erase MS event themed "Rock To Erase MS" co-chaired by Nancy Davis and Tommy Hilfiger at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on May 8, 2009 in Century City, California. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

In a special edition of the Here & Now DJ Sessions, host Jeremy Hobson remembers the music of Glenn Frey, a founding member of the Eagles. Frey died yesterday at the age of 67.

The Detroit-born singer and guitarist started the Eagles with drummer and singer Don Henley about 45 years ago in Los Angeles. The group came to define California pop through the ’70s. We listen back with Jem Aswad, a senior editor at Billboard.

Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.

Eagles And Glenn Frey Songs In This Segment

“Peaceful Easy Feeling”

[Youtube]

“Take It Easy”

[Youtube]

“Heartache Tonight”

[Youtube]

“You Belong to the City”

[Youtube]

“It’s Your World Now”

[Youtube]

“Hotel California”

[Youtube]

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.