From One Tiny House, A Neighborhood May Grow

Tiny houses are generally associated with quirky, self-made, 100-square-foot homes that people pull behind their car. Could they find a more permanent place in the American city? One neighborhood is willing to build one in order to find out.

Pittsburgh is getting its first tiny house: a 330-square-foot, open-concept dwelling that resembles a studio apartment with a porch and a foundation. The hope is that it will be one of many more to come. Lou Blouin from The Allegheny Front at WESA has more.

Reporter

Lou Blouin, reporter for The Allegheny Front at WESA in Pittsburgh.

