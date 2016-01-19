Becca Pizzi To Attempt Female Marathon Record

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with best wishes to Becca Pizzi, who plans to run seven marathons in seven days on seven continents. People have done this before. And now, Pizzi wants to be the first American woman to do it. She's already run dozens of marathons across the U.S., so she says she's ready. She'll run in Miami, Madrid, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates and Chile. She starts with an easy one, 26.2 miles in Antarctica. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.