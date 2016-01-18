Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Store Discovers Water-Filled Bottles Passed Off As Vodka

Published January 18, 2016 at 7:00 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Teenagers do it all the time, right? Sneak a taste from your parents' liquor cabinet then add water to fill the bottle back up. Well, you don't expect this at a government liquor store. But a Toronto man reported his Smirnoff vodka bottle contained mostly water. It appears someone brought in a bottle filled with water acting like they were returning it and switched it out for one on the shelf. The response from the store - not all that satisfying. They said this happens all the time. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition