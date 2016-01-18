Bringing The World Home To You

Feathers Fly Over Turkey Who Was A Passenger On A Delta Flight

Published January 18, 2016 at 8:08 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. OK, therapy animals are out of control. Feathers are flying on the web over a photo of a turkey in the comfort of a wheelchair arriving on board a Delta flight. Another shows the turkey peering through the seats with an arm around it, presumably that of the human who needed a therapy pet. A Delta spokesman told USA Today it is happy to accommodate turkeys, as long as it doesn't affect the health and safety of others on board. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition