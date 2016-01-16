Prediction

MIKE PESCA, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be journalist Sean Penn's next big story? Mo Rocca.

MO ROCCA: El Chapo will arrange an exclusive for him with Pablo Escobar.

(LAUGHTER)

PESCA: Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: Sean Penn will sit down with Donald Trump and the energy of their collective egos will tragically cause the room to spontaneously combust.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

PESCA: Bobcat Goldthwait.

BOBCAT GOLDTHWAIT: He's going to have a sit-down with Mr. Hand.

(APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: And if any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

PESCA: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Bobcat Goldthwait, Roxanne Roberts and Mo Rocca. And thank you all for listening. I'm Mike Pesca. We'll see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

