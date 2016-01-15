GE Sells Appliance Unit To Chinese Company For $5.4 Billion

The Chinese appliance maker Haier is paying a premium for General Electric’s appliance business, as GE announced today. The move marks Haier’s desire to expand its access to the U.S. market as the Chinese economy slows down.

Mike Regan, a columnist for Bloomberg Gadfly, joins Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson to discuss the $5.4 billion deal.

Guest

Mike Regan, columnist for Bloomberg Gadfly. He tweets @Reganonymous.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.