Russian Prison Official Accused Of Stealing Pavement

Published January 14, 2016 at 7:16 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Green. A Russian official may have proven that it is not my way or the highway. You can have both. People in Russia's Komi Republic were wondering why parts of their highway kept disappearing. Well, now we may know. The acting deputy chief of the federal prison service is accused of stealing pavement from a 30-mile stretch of road. He supposedly supervised the operation, which included dismantling the road, moving thousands of slabs of concrete and delivering them to a company that sold them. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition