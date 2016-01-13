STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. You're never too wealthy to want a little more. Alex Ovechkin is deep into a 10-year pro hockey contract that pays $124 million. This means the Washington star has a little extra cash for Powerball tickets, and he bought some. The $1.5 billion jackpot would be more than 10 times his entire contract, never mind the expert on this program who told us the other day the odds of winning are virtually none.

