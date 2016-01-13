Bringing The World Home To You

The Rites Of Springfield

Published January 13, 2016 at 4:54 PM EST

There are more than 35 places named Springfield in America, all of them wonderful in their own unique way. But the most famous Springfield is the fictional one where The Simpsons is set. In this game, we imagine that Simpsons characters have moved to a real Springfield somewhere in the United States. Contestants tell us which U.S state we're talking about.

