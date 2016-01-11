Bringing The World Home To You

Promising New Programs To Treat Schizophrenia

Published January 11, 2016 at 1:52 PM EST

More than two million people in the United States have been diagnosed with schizophrenia, which can be a difficult illness to treat effectively. In the past few years, some states have adopted a new approach to treating schizophrenia, and the results are encouraging so far.

These programs focus on those who’ve experienced their first psychotic break, involve patients in their own treatment decisions, provide family support and help with school and work. One such program is called OnTrackNY.

Here & Now’s Robin Young talks with Dr. Lisa Dixon, who directs that program with the New York State Office of Mental Health. Dr. Dixon is also a professor of psychiatry and director of the Center for Practice Innovations at Columbia University Medical Center.

Guest

  • Lisa Dixon, M.D., director of OnTrackNY with the New York State Office of Mental Health. She’s also a professor of psychiatry and director of the Center for Practice Innovations at Columbia University Medical Center.

