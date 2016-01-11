Bringing The World Home To You

Oregon Judge: Protester's Nudity Isn't Covered By The Constitution

Published January 11, 2016 at 7:12 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Free speech is not quite that free. A Portland, Ore., man said authorities violated his rights. He was arrested for indecent exposure for playing the violin while naked outside a courthouse. He sued, claiming a First Amendment right to be unclothed. But The Oregonian newspaper reports a judge disagreed. The nudity had no specific message. So in his case, the act of leaving his body uncovered was also not covered by the Constitution. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

