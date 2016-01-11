Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Are Squirrels Getting Fatter?

Published January 11, 2016 at 1:33 PM EST
Are chubby squirrels on the rise? Vicki Croke of WBUR's The Wild Life investigates. (Airwolfhound/Flickr)
Are chubby squirrels on the rise? Vicki Croke of WBUR's The Wild Life investigates. (Airwolfhound/Flickr)

You may have seen images on Facebook or Twitter of squirrels looking a little huskier than usual. Social media has noticed that squirrels appear to be a bit heavier this year because of the warm weather and more access to food.

But is something really going on, or have people just turned to “fat shaming” the furry mammals? Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Vicki Croke, host of WBUR’s The Wild Life, about the chunky squirrels appearing on social media.


[Youtube]

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.