Prediction

SAGAL: Now panel, what will get this siege to finally end? Greg Proops...

GREG PROOPS: You mean to get the al-Qaeda to desist from their new gentrification of Oregon?

SAGAL: Yes.

PROOPS: I think they demanded snacks, so I think they're going to finally have to leave to go get marshmallows for their gun-toting white people insurrection smores that they've been planning to make.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Amy Dickinson.

AMY DICKINSON: The militia men of Oregon will finally leave the bird sanctuary when the songbirds of Oregan publish a guidebook called "Cuckoos of America."

SAGAL: And Roy Blount, Jr.

ROY BLOUNT, JR.: It's not just a a bird sanctuary. It's a wildlife refuge. So especially trained wildlife are going to be snuck in there. And the guys will wake up in the morning and find that something ate their big hats.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Greg Proops, Amy Dickinson. And to Roy Blount, Jr., thanks to him. Thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal. We're back with you and we will see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

