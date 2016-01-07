TV News Car Vandalized While City Touts Robbery Prevention

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Journalists like us will often say we never want to be part of the story. Our job is to cover it. But you can excuse the staff at ABC7, an affiliate in Washington, D.C. They had a crew covering a press conference. The mayor was there, so was the police chief. They were talking about a new effort in the city to prevent robberies, and that is when about a hundred feet away, ABC7's car was robbed. According to the station, someone broke a window and stole some of their equipment. And you're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.