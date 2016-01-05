Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Removing The 'Slut' Label

Published January 5, 2016 at 12:20 PM EST

Cover of

When Emily Lindin was in middle school, she was labeled a “slut” by her classmates. For the next three years she was harassed. The bullying only subsided when she reached high school.

Then, as an adult, Lindin read about suicides of teens who had been harassed much as she had been. She decided to publish her middle school diaries, which chronicled the abuse, on the website “The Unslut Project.”

Now, Lindin has published those diaries with commentary from her adult perspective in the new book “UnSlut: A Diary and a Memoir.” She discusses the book and the project with Here & Now’s Robin Young.

Note: Emily Lindin is a pen name. She has also changed the names of her classmates to protect their privacy.

Book Excerpt: ‘UnSlut: A Diary And A Memoir’

By Emily Lindin

/
/

Excerpted from the book UNSLUT: A DIARY AND A MEMOIR by Emily Lindin. Copyright © 2015 by Emily Lindin. Reprinted with permission of Zest Books.

  • The UnSlut Project can also be found on Tumblr and Facebook.

  • Find more great reads on our digital bookshelf.

    • Guest

  • Emily Lindin, author of “Unslut.” Emily Lindin is a pen name. She tweets @UnSlutProject.

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.