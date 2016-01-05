Bringing The World Home To You

Iranian Entrepreneurs Wait For Trade Bans To Be Lifted

Published January 5, 2016 at 1:52 PM EST
Siamak Shamouilzadeh runs a rug gallery in Los Gatos, California. (Sara Hossaini)
About half a million people of Persian descent could soon taste the fruits of the recent nuclear deal with Iran. The United States is set to lift longtime bans on the imports of food and carpets once Iran meets certain obligations under the recently negotiated nuclear deal.

Sara Hossaini from Here & Now contributor KQED finds the new possibility of trade has piqued the interest of some Iranian entrepreneurs in California.

Reporter

