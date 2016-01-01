Bringing The World Home To You

Styrofoam Ban Takes Effect In Nation's Capital

Published January 1, 2016 at 6:52 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The nation's capital will have to make do with paper cups in 2016. Washington, D.C.'s ban on Styrofoam takes effect today. It's meant to help the Anacostia River, where much of the material ends up. It is not clear how this will affect Congress. In 2011, when Republicans captured the House, they restored Styrofoam to the House cafeteria. Lawmakers said compostable cups and utensils cost too much and were not energy-efficient. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

