Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Rare Sighting Of A Giant Squid In Japan

Published January 1, 2016 at 1:52 PM EST
Last week, an apparently healthy 12-foot giant squid surfaced in a marina in Japan and swam with divers, who videotaped the squid before leading it out to sea. (Screengrab/CNN YouTube)
Last week, an apparently healthy 12-foot giant squid surfaced in a marina in Japan and swam with divers, who videotaped the squid before leading it out to sea. (Screengrab/CNN YouTube)

[Youtube]

Giant squid can get as big as 45 feet in length, and inhabit the deeper regions of the ocean. They rarely surface, and so scientists often must study the species through the examination of dead squid which have washed ashore.

But last week, an apparently healthy 12-foot giant squid surfaced in a marina in Japan and swam with divers, who videotaped the squid before leading it out to sea.

Here & Now’s Robin Young talks with Clyde Roper, “the world’s foremost authority on giant squid,” from the National Museum of Natural History.

Guest

  • Clyde Roper, research zoologist emeritus at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.