Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Arizona Sheriff's Call To Arms Could Cause Chaos

Published January 1, 2016 at 1:35 PM EST
Sheriff Joe Arpaio is calling for citizens who carry concealed weapons to take action in the event of an attack. (Paul Atkinson/KJZZ)
Sheriff Joe Arpaio is calling for citizens who carry concealed weapons to take action in the event of an attack. (Paul Atkinson/KJZZ)

In the wake of several recent mass shootings, Joe Arpaio, the controversial Sheriff of Maricopa County Arizona is calling for citizens who carry concealed weapons to take action in the event of an attack.

But as Jimmy Jenkins from Here & Now contributor KJZZ reports, not all law enforcement officials think Arpaio’s call to arms is the best course of action.

Reporter

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.