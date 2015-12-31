Bringing The World Home To You

Refugees In Sweden Say Shelter Is Haunted By Ghosts

Published December 31, 2015 at 7:15 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep with one more obstacle faced by the world's refugees. Dozens of people seeking asylum in Sweden requested new accommodations. They say their refugee center is haunted by ghosts. They complained of flickering lights and noise in the plumbing. More than half the shelter residents asked to move, but they are staying after Swedish authorities said there was nowhere else for them to go. It was either the haunted house or Syria. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

