Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Trump Goes Off On N.H. Newspaper After It Denounces Him

Published December 29, 2015 at 6:58 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Donald Trump is fighting the media and, not for the first time, it's conservative media. The historically conservative union leader of New Hampshire denounced Trump. An editorial says Trump's presidential campaign, quote, "insults New Hampshire voters' intelligence." The publisher went on to call to Trump a crude blowhard with no clear political philosophy. Trump's reply was clear enough. He says the paper is failing and that the publisher is a loser. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition