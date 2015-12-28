Bringing The World Home To You

Inmate Allowed To Compete In TV's 'Voice Of Georgia'

Published December 28, 2015 at 6:46 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with another step forward for reality TV. A woman in the country of Georgia wanted to compete in a televised singing contest, which was hard since she was in prison for robbery. But the BBC reports prison officials sent her to the studio under armed guard. And though she did not win, the country's prisons minister appeared beside her and told her there on TV she was being released on parole. She said she would seize this chance to start her life anew. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

