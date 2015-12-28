In 2015, Some Of The Best Writing Was Short
In looking back on her favorite reads from 2015, NPR books and publishing correspondentLynn Neary realized that many of them were short story collections.
She talks with Here & Now’s Robin Young about what makes a good short story, and which collections highlighted a genre that seems to be picking up steam in the age of digital readers and short attention spans.
Books Mentioned In This Segment
- “Redeployment,” Phil Klay (National Book Award winner for Fiction in 2014)
- “Fortune Smiles,” by Adam Johnson (National Book Award Winner 2015)
- “Tenth of December,” George Saunders
- “The Tsar of Love and Techno,” by Anthony Marra
- “The State We’re In: Maine Stories,” by Ann Beattie
- “Get In Trouble,” Kelly Link
Guest
- Lynn Neary, NPR arts correspondent. She tweets @LynnPNeary.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.