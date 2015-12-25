Bringing The World Home To You

No Prank. Space Station Astronaut Calls Wrong Number

Published December 25, 2015 at 6:52 AM EST

Good morning, I'm David Greene. E.T. did it, why not Tim Peake? Last week, the British astronaut called home. His parents were out, so he left a message - hello, this is your son from the International Space Station. This week, he tried to make another call but dialed the wrong number. He handled the awkwardness by saying to the woman, hello, is this planet Earth? He then tweeted an apology saying it was not a prank, just a wrong number. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

