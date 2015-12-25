Bringing The World Home To You

A Holiday Favorite: David Sedaris' 'Santaland Diaries'

By David Sedaris
Published December 25, 2015 at 4:29 AM EST
A toy elf in the woods.

You might not expect "Santa's helper" to be a career-altering gig, but for David Sedaris, it changed everything. The writer and humorist spent a season working at Macy's as a department store elf. He described his short tenure as Crumpet the Elf in "The Santaland Diaries," an essay that he first read on Morning Edition in 1992. He was brought to NPR by an up-and-coming producer named Ira Glass.

Instantly, a classic was born. Sedaris' reading has become an NPR holiday tradition. Click the "Listen" link above to hear Sedaris read his tale.

