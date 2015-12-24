Girl Knocks Over 'Elf On The Shelf,' Calls 911

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A 7-year-old in New Jersey says she was just trying to call her dad but instead called 911. And she got a visit from the police. Isabelle LaPeruta sounded so upset the dispatcher sent an officer to her house. It turns out she had knocked over the family's Elf On The Shelf. And she was worried the toy would tell Santa she'd been naughty. The officer promised to tell Santa it was an accident if Isabelle promised to use 911 only for emergencies. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.