CBGB To Reopen As A Restaurant At Newark Airport

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. The famous New York home of The Ramones and the Talking Heads, CBGBs closed its doors a decade ago. But according to Rolling Stone online, that grungy club is reopening in New Jersey's Newark Airport. Unfortunately, no bands - Harold's World Famous chili makes an appearance on the menu, honoring CBGB's original owner Hilly Crystal, who served his own special recipe.

