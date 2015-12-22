Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

CBGB To Reopen As A Restaurant At Newark Airport

Published December 22, 2015 at 6:50 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. The famous New York home of The Ramones and the Talking Heads, CBGBs closed its doors a decade ago. But according to Rolling Stone online, that grungy club is reopening in New Jersey's Newark Airport. Unfortunately, no bands - Harold's World Famous chili makes an appearance on the menu, honoring CBGB's original owner Hilly Crystal, who served his own special recipe.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ONCE IN A LIFETIME")

TALKING HEADS: (Singing) Once in a lifetime, water flowing...

MONTAGNE: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition