The Year In Tech: Encryption, Wearables & Diversity

Published December 21, 2015 at 1:40 PM EST
In 2015, Apple finally released its Apple Watch to mixed reviews and consumers took to wearable technologies like the Fitbit (Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images for Apple)
The past year saw significant debates and changes in the technology sector.

There was the Ellen Pao gender discrimination lawsuit which amplified the wider conversation about diversity in Silicon Valley. And the tech industry ended 2015 with a re-hash of debates over privacy and encryption.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Steve Henn of NPR for his view of the year in technology.

Guest

