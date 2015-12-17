Bringing The World Home To You

DJ Session: Best Music Of 2015

Published December 17, 2015 at 1:40 PM EST
Singer/songwriter MØ performs "Lean On" during Nobel Peace Prize concert at Telenor Arena on December 11, 2015 in Oslo, Norway. (Ragnar Singsaas/Getty Images)

Travis Holcombe, DJ at KCRW, joins us to share his favorite music of the year, including “Lean On,” by Major Lazer featuring MØ and DJ Snake, and “Here” by Alessia Cara.

“In the past year we’ve seen a lot of blurring of the lines between the underground and mainstream,” Holcombe told Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson. He says he expects the trend to continue next year.

Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.

Songs In This Segment

Major Lazer featuring and DJ Snake, “Lean On”

Mark Ronson featuring Kevin Parker, “Daffodils”

[Youtube]

Alessia Cara, “Here”

[Youtube]

Anderson Paak, “The Season/Carry Me”

Sam Means, “How to Sing”

Guest

