DJ Session: Best Music Of 2015

Travis Holcombe, DJ at KCRW, joins us to share his favorite music of the year, including “Lean On,” by Major Lazer featuring MØ and DJ Snake, and “Here” by Alessia Cara.

“In the past year we’ve seen a lot of blurring of the lines between the underground and mainstream,” Holcombe told Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson. He says he expects the trend to continue next year.

Songs In This Segment

Major Lazer featuring MØ and DJ Snake, “Lean On”

Mark Ronson featuring Kevin Parker, “Daffodils”

Alessia Cara, “Here”

Anderson Paak, “The Season/Carry Me”

Sam Means, “How to Sing”

Guest

Travis Holcombe, DJ at KCRW in Santa Monica, California. He tweets @TravisHolcombe.

