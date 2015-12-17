Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Christian McBride's Christmas Jazz Playlist

Published December 17, 2015 at 4:57 PM EST
Trumpeter Wynton Marsalis' version of "We Three Kings" goes on Christian McBride's holiday playlist.
Trumpeter Wynton Marsalis' version of "We Three Kings" goes on Christian McBride's holiday playlist.

Maybe you are one of those people who could listen to the umpteenth version of "Baby, It's Cold Outside." A jazz bassist and host of Jazz Night In America, Christian McBride has a soft spot for the holiday music time forgot.

"I'm at a point where I like to find the most obscure Christmas music I can find," McBride says. "I mean, I was hoping that Sun Ra had done a Christmas album, because I would play that in the house. I probably would get kicked out of the house, but I would play that."

McBride recently spoke with All Things Consideredhost Audie Cornish about some of his favorite picks, jazz and otherwise.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

All Things Considered