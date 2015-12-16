Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Houston Man's Wedding Proposal Stops Traffic

Published December 16, 2015 at 7:09 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. A Seattle startup's success rests on your failure. Swan Luv is offering $10,000 wedding loans free. But if you divorce, you'll be paying that money back pronto, with interest. And here's one couple who could use a wedding loan. Vidal Valladares owes $2,000 in fines after stopping traffic on Houston's I-45 freeway to propose. Honking drivers did not find it romantic. Lucky for him, his girlfriend did. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition