Houston Man's Wedding Proposal Stops Traffic

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. A Seattle startup's success rests on your failure. Swan Luv is offering $10,000 wedding loans free. But if you divorce, you'll be paying that money back pronto, with interest. And here's one couple who could use a wedding loan. Vidal Valladares owes $2,000 in fines after stopping traffic on Houston's I-45 freeway to propose. Honking drivers did not find it romantic. Lucky for him, his girlfriend did. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.