Prediction

Now panel, what will be the big surprise in the new "Star Wars" movie? Luke Burbank.

LUKE BURBANK: Moviegoers will meet the new face of evil, Darth Vader's second cousin, Don Vader, whose helmet is made of a weird comb-over and who keeps talking about deporting all the wookies.

SAGAL: Neko Case.

NEKO CASE: I think that the new bad guy, Kylo Ren, is going to unmask itself and it will be Debbie Reynolds who's Carrie Fisher's real mom.

SAGAL: And Roy Blount, Jr.

ROY BLOUNT, JR.: I like that one. I'll stick with that one. Well, I was going to say that - it makes no sense at all - but the part of Obi-Wan Kenobi is played by Lindsey Graham. And Ben Carson's in it, too. There are all these little cameos - Ben Carson - but you can't tell it's Ben Carson 'cause he's a wookie. And Carly Fiorina pops up there. All these little borderline Republicans keep popping up in "Star Wars." You can't get away from them. They're everywhere.

CASE: It's the new product placement.

BILL KURTIS: Definitely. Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Luke Burbank, Roy Blount, Jr., and the amazing Neko Case. Thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal. We will see you next week.

