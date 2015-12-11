Bringing The World Home To You

Library Book Returned 37 Years After Due Date

Published December 11, 2015 at 6:03 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Evidently the punishment is not that rough if you return a book late to the Midtown Carnegie Branch Library in Springfield, Mo. A book has been returned 37 years late. Late fines, though, cannot exceed $5. Whoever returned it left six bucks just to be safe and a note - sorry this is so late. Weird story because the library has no record of who checked out the book - mysterious as the book subject's matter. It's titled "Is There A Bermuda Triangle?: Science And Sea Mysteries." You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

