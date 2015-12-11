Bringing The World Home To You

GOP, Big Business No Longer See Eye To Eye On Climate Change

Published December 11, 2015 at 1:33 PM EST
US Senator Ted Cruz, Republican of Texas and Chairman of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation's Subcommittee on Space, Science and Competiveness, speaks during a hearing earlier this year. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)
US Senator Ted Cruz, Republican of Texas and Chairman of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation's Subcommittee on Space, Science and Competiveness, speaks during a hearing earlier this year. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

As the climate summit in Paris wraps up, Washington Republicans continue to press their battle against the Obama administration’s climate change policies.

Even as the Paris conference was underway, Senate Republicans held a subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill to challenge the climate change science. Senator and presidential candidate Ted Cruz ran the hearing.

But many of the GOP’s old allies in corporate America believe climate change is real and action is needed. NPR’s Peter Overby reports.

