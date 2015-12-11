Bringing The World Home To You

DuPont, Dow Chemical Announce Merger Plans

Published December 11, 2015 at 1:52 PM EST
The Dow Chemical Company corporate headquarters in Midland, Michigan. Recent news reports have indicated a possible merger between Dow and DuPont. (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
The Dow Chemical Company corporate headquarters in Midland, Michigan. Recent news reports have indicated a possible merger between Dow and DuPont. (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

The giant chemical companies Dow Chemical and DuPont have announced plans to merge. The resulting company could be worth about $130 billion. Wall Street Journal financial editorDennis Berman joins Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson to explain how the move shows us something about the bigger economy, and its possible national impact.

