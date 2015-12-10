Most Americans Are No Longer Middle Class
Most Americans are no longer in the middle class, according to the Pew Research Center. The country has about 120.8 million adults living in middle-income households, a new Pew study found. That compares with the 121.3 million who are living in either upper- or lower-income households.
NPR senior business editor Marilyn Geewax says “middle class” for a family of three means earning between $42,000 and $126,000 a year. She discusses some of the reasons for the shrinking middle class with Here & Now‘s Eric Westervelt.
Guest
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.