In Miami, Missing Picasso Is Still Missing

This year’s Miami Art Week festivities have just wrapped up and most events can boast record breaking attendance. But there was something missing – a work by Picasso that disappeared at the art fair last year: a silver plate called "Visage aux Mains" with an etching of a face and hands worth $85,000.

Art crimes make up a $6 billion industry worldwide and if stolen art doesn't turn up within the first six months, it could be a long, long time before it does. Wilson Sayre from Here & Now contributor network WLRN reports from Miami.

