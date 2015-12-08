Bringing The World Home To You

Newspaper In Norway Prints Santa's Death Announcement

Published December 8, 2015 at 6:50 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. And I'm just going to state the news here. Santa Claus is alive - huge relief, after a newspaper in Norway printed Santa's death announcement. It said he was born in 1788 in a northern Norwegian city and that a funeral was set for a chapel at the North Pole. The newspaper has apologized and says printing this ad was a mistake. Now, if the paper did at least manage to get Santa's age right, he will be a spry 227 years old when he pops down your chimney in a few weeks. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition