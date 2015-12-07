Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

To Celebrate Playoff Bid, Clemson Coach Throws Huge Pizza Party

Published December 7, 2015 at 6:07 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. You ever throw a pizza party...

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Hey, is there more pepperoni over there?

GREENE: And you realize you didn't order enough pies?

INSKEEP: Or maybe mushroom if you don't have pepperoni.

GREENE: I'm so sorry, Steve. Maybe next time you should go to Dabo Swinney's house. He's Clemson's football coach. And he promised to host a pizza party if his team got into the College Football Playoffs. They made it, and Sweeney had 20,000 people over yesterday - well, over at the stadium - hope he had coupons for the 3,000 pizzas he had to order. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition