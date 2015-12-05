Bringing The World Home To You

Prediction

Published December 5, 2015 at 11:23 AM EST

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now panel, where might that Mark Zuckerman money be going? Maz Jobrani.

MAZ JOBRANI: He will fund a new social media site where people recognize each other from the backside called, Butt Facebook.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: He is investing in a company that makes an addictive pill that causes one to feel agitated, jealous and depressed without using Facebook, which saves you time.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Adam Felber.

ADAM FELBER: Weirdly enough, Myspace.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, panel, we're going to ask you about it on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. A big thanks to John Cohn and everyone at Southern California Public Radio. Thanks to Maz Jobrani, Paula Poundstone and Adam Felber. Thanks to our fabulous audience in this filled Adobe theater in Hollywood, California. Thanks to you all for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you back in Chicago next week. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Wait Wait Don't Tell Me