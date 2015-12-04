Pakistani Lawyer's Petition Demands Return Of Koh-I-Noor Diamond

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A Pakistani lawyer is demanding a British crown jewel. The attorney filed a petition demanding that Great Britain return the Kohinoor diamond. It's 105 carats. Back in colonial times, Britain forced India to hand it over. Now that India and its neighbor Pakistan are independent from Britain, the Pakistani wants it back. His petition calls for the diamond to be yanked out of the crown once worn by Queen Elizabeth's mom. It's MORNING EDITION.