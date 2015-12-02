Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Morrissey Wins Britain's Bad Sex Award

Published December 2, 2015 at 6:58 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with an award few people want to win. It's given in Britain for the worst writing in a sex scene by a novelist. This dubious honor has gone in the past to Norman Mailer, and this year's award goes to Morrissey. The former lyricist and singer for The Smiths has written a novel called "List Of The Lost." It includes a love scene between a man and a woman who, quote, "roll together into the one giggling snowball of full-figured copulation." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition