2 Men Wearing Military Fatigues: Terrorists Or Filmmakers?

Published November 30, 2015 at 7:33 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Their timing was not good. Two men stood above a California freeway wearing military fatigues. One was wearing a gas mask, and they appeared to have assault rifles. The California Highway Patrol shut down the freeway to eliminate the threat. The young men surrendered. And though this country is tense right now, the suspects turned out to be harmless. It was, after all, Los Angeles County. And they were students making a film. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

