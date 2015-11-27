Bringing The World Home To You

Books To Give As Gifts This Year

Published November 27, 2015 at 1:42 PM EST
If you’re looking to give a book to a friend or family member this holiday, check out these recommendations from NPR Books editor Petra Mayer. Tops on her list this year are “My Kitchen Year” by Ruth Reichl, Elena Ferrante’s “The Story of the Lost Child” and Petra’s personal favorite, Naomi Novik’s “Uprooted.”

Petra Mayer’s Book Gift Suggestions

  1. Elena Ferrante, “The Story of the Lost Child” (the last in the Neapolitan Novels)
  2. Lauren Groff, “Fates & Furies
  3. Mat Johnson, “Loving Day”
  4. Kelly Link, “Get in Trouble”
  5. Ruth Reichl, “My Kitchen Year” and “Tender at the Bone”
  6. Anna Lyndsey, “Girl in the Dark”
  7. Naomi Novik, “Uprooted”
  8. Ken Liu, “The Grace of Kings”
  9. Jo Walton, “The Just City”
  10. Noelle Stevenson, “Nimona”


Honorable mentions:

  1. David Jaher, “The Witch of Lime Street”
  2. Etgar Keret, “The Seven Good Years”
  3. Helen Macdonald, “H is for Hawk”
  4. Ann Leckie, “Ancillary Mercy”


