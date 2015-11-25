Bringing The World Home To You

Security Analyst: Current U.S. Strategy Won't Beat ISIS

Published November 25, 2015 at 1:52 PM EST

National security analyst and author John Walcott argues that the conversation about how to fight ISIS – with more surveillance, restrictions on refugees and more military action – is all wrong. He speaks with Here & Now’s Indira Lakshmanan about the critical missing piece of the campaign against ISIS: human intelligence.

  • John Walcott, security analyst. He is team leader for national security and foreign affairs at Bloomberg News and an adjunct professor at Georgetown University.

