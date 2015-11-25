Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Flying For Thanksgiving? Distract Yourself With Mystery Of Airport Codes

Published November 25, 2015 at 1:45 PM EST

Lynn Fisher and Nick Crohn, two web designers from the Phoenix area, love airport codes. They launched the website airportcod.es in March that links hundreds of those three-letter codes with a pretty picture and a brief story about the airport – enough to keep you busy while you’re waiting in line at one of those airports this week.

This story originally aired on April 1, 2015.

Reporter

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.