2 Turkeys Doomed For Dinner Make A Thanksgiving Escape
LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:
Good morning. Two turkeys doomed for dinner made a grand Thanksgiving escape. The crate the birds were in fell off a truck in Wisconsin, and the duo made a break for it. The cops couldn't catch them. A flock of wildlife activists did capture the birds. Turns out they're a rare breed called Blue Slate turkeys, so they'll spend Thanksgiving and the rest of their lives at a bird sanctuary. So there's lots to be thankful for. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Corrected: November 25, 2015 at 12:00 AM EST
Previous versions of this story said the turkeys fell off a truck in New York. In fact, they were in Wisconsin.