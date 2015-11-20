Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Militants Attack Hotel In Mali, Hostages Freed

Published November 20, 2015 at 2:06 PM EST
Malian soldiers and special forces stand guard at the entrance the Radisson Blu hotel in Bamako on November 20, 2015, after the assault of security forces. (Habibou Kouyate/AFP/Getty Images)
Malian soldiers and special forces stand guard at the entrance the Radisson Blu hotel in Bamako on November 20, 2015, after the assault of security forces. (Habibou Kouyate/AFP/Getty Images)

Militants armed with guns and grenades stormed a Radisson Blu Hotel in Bamako, the capital of Mali early Friday.

About 170 hostages were taken, including Americans and French citizens, although state officials say those hostages are no longer being held. At least 27 are dead, according to the United Nations Mission in Mali.

Here & Now’s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Ofeibea Quist-Arcton of NPR for the latest.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.