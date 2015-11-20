Bringing The World Home To You

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser Welcomes Visiting Ohio Students

Published November 20, 2015 at 6:32 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep in Washington where the mayor just thanked visitors for showing up. Some schools have canceled trips to the nation's capital. They said they worried about security amid threats by the Islamic State against Washington. For the record, authorities say they've received no information of credible threats. And kids from Claggett Middle School came here anyway from Ohio. The 250 visitors got a welcome from the mayor of this city, Muriel Bowser. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

